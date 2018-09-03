Thousands mourn murdered Ukraine rebel

DONETSK, Ukraine: Tens of thousands of mourners thronged the streets in Ukraine´s rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Sunday to pay their final respects to an assassinated separatist leader, who was praised as a “brother” and a “hero” by an aide of Vladimir Putin.

Crowds of admirers — many clutching flowers and in tears — clapped and shouted “spasibo” (thank you) as the flag-draped casket of Alexander Zakharchenko, the 42-year-old chief of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People´s Republic, was driven through the streets en route to a cemetery. Zakharchenko was killed in a bombing at a Donetsk cafe on Friday, becoming the four-year conflict´s victim from the Moscow-backed side. His bodyguard also died and 12 more people were injured. At least 100,000 mourners came to pay their respects to Zakharchenko, whose body had lain “in state” at a theatre for several hours, the authorities said.