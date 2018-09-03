Thousands mourn murdered Ukraine rebel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DONETSK, Ukraine: Tens of thousands of mourners thronged the streets in Ukraine´s rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Sunday to pay their final respects to an assassinated separatist leader, who was praised as a “brother” and a “hero” by an aide of Vladimir Putin.
Crowds of admirers — many clutching flowers and in tears — clapped and shouted “spasibo” (thank you) as the flag-draped casket of Alexander Zakharchenko, the 42-year-old chief of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People´s Republic, was driven through the streets en route to a cemetery. Zakharchenko was killed in a bombing at a Donetsk cafe on Friday, becoming the four-year conflict´s victim from the Moscow-backed side. His bodyguard also died and 12 more people were injured. At least 100,000 mourners came to pay their respects to Zakharchenko, whose body had lain “in state” at a theatre for several hours, the authorities said.
DONETSK, Ukraine: Tens of thousands of mourners thronged the streets in Ukraine´s rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Sunday to pay their final respects to an assassinated separatist leader, who was praised as a “brother” and a “hero” by an aide of Vladimir Putin.
Crowds of admirers — many clutching flowers and in tears — clapped and shouted “spasibo” (thank you) as the flag-draped casket of Alexander Zakharchenko, the 42-year-old chief of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People´s Republic, was driven through the streets en route to a cemetery. Zakharchenko was killed in a bombing at a Donetsk cafe on Friday, becoming the four-year conflict´s victim from the Moscow-backed side. His bodyguard also died and 12 more people were injured. At least 100,000 mourners came to pay their respects to Zakharchenko, whose body had lain “in state” at a theatre for several hours, the authorities said.
Comments