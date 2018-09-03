Mon September 03, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 3, 2018

Share

University Town residents without power since rainstorm

PESHAWAR: The residents of University Town complained that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has not restored power supply to most of the residential areas even 24 hours after it was disconnected due to Saturday’s rainstorm.

The storm that hit the provincial capital the other day uprooted trees in different parts of the city some of them fell on the main transmission lines and suspend power supply to most of the areas.

With efforts of the Pesco teams, power supply was restored to most of the areas Saturday night.

However, the residents of Rahman Baba Road in University Town complained they were still without power.

“We are tired of calling the Pesco at the contact numbers given on electricity bills. Not a single officer right from sub-division officer to the XEN bothered to take our calls,” complained a frustrated resident of University Town, Dr Wazir Mohammad Khan.

He said that all edibles, including meat, fruit and vegetables in refrigerators had got rotten due to long power breakdown.

“Isn’t it a joke with us as we have been paying 100 percent bills but the Pesco authorities failed to ensure power supply to us,” he complained.

According to the residents, Pesco authorities provided power supply from the feeder meant for nearby Sufaid Dheri area notorious for power theft and non-payment of power bills, apparently due to either failure or connivance of the Pesco staff.

Apart from this particular incident, there have been widespread complaints against unannounced power loadshedding across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The residents said they started facing unprecedented power loadshedding after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed its government and Imran Khan became the prime minister.

“We were waiting for Imran Khan to take notice of power loadshedding and put Wapda and power distribution companies on right track. But it seems Imran Khan doesn’t know about the problems facing the residents of KP,” said Wasim Anwar, a resident of Mardan. Efforts were made to seek comments of Pesco spokesman Shaukat Afzaal, but to no avail.

Comments

