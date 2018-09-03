Ticket seekers for by-election no longer associated with PTI: Khattak

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has belied the claims made by two reported PTI activists in his native Nowshera district by arguing they were no longer affiliated with the party after violating discipline and contesting election against party candidates.

He responded to the claims of two PTI activists in Nowshera, Zahoor Kakakhel and Sajid Mashwani, who claimed to be associated with the PTI since long. They said they applied for PTI tickets for the two provincial assembly seats.

Both the seats were vacated by Pervez Khattak as he had preferred to retain his National Assembly seat on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had won two provincial assembly seats and one National Assembly seat from Nowshera.

Pervez Khattak said Zahoor Kakakhel and Sajid Mashwani had provided wrong information to the media to create doubts in minds of the party workers.

He said the two had nothing to do with PTI, saying they were expelled from the party for violating its discipline. “I do not understand how they claim to be PTI activists. Zahoor Kakakhel had opposed the party candidate in the 2013 general election and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He contested the 2018 election on PML-N ticket and secured 1,300 votes from PK-64 Nowshera,” said Pervez Khattak.

He recalled that Zahoor Kakakhel had participated in the local government election on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) ticket and became a councillor.

Pervez Khattak said he obtained 38,000 votes and the runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate who polled 19,000 votes.

“Now one should ask him if he had secured 1,300 votes on PML-N ticket how he could defeat other powerful candidates in the by-election,” said the former chief minister.

He said Zahoor Kakakhel had quit the party due to reasons best known to him.

About another contender Sajid Mashwani, Pervez Khattak said his elder brother was no doubt an active PTI worker before his death.

However, he said Sajid Mashwani had no contribution to the party. He said Sajid Mashwani had contested against him in the 2018 election as an independent candidate and secured 400 votes only.

According to Pervez Khattak, despite his extensive development work and close contacts with the people, he faced hardships in winning the PK-61 seat. “It was a difficult contest and I got 20,000 votes against 16,000 ballots of ANP’s Pervez Khan. You can better imagine how someone like Sajid Mashwani can retain this seat,” he argued.

He said he would have never preferred his nominees from his family to contest the election if they had capable candidates to retain the two seats he had vacated. “We need to win the election instead of taking any risk by trying new faces,” he argued.

Zahoor Kakakhel earlier claimed he joined the PTI in 1999 and had applied for party ticket.

Pervez Khattak’s younger brother Liaqat Khattak claimed that he had got the party ticket for PK-64 Nowshera.

Sajid Mashwani, another contender for PTI ticket, told media earlier that he had also applied for party ticket to contest the by-election for PK-61 Nowshera even though Pervez Khattak had fielded his son Ibrahim Khattak from the same constituency and also nominated his other son Ismail Khattak and nephew Ibrar Khattak as the covering candidates.

He said he was an old PTI worker and wanted the party leadership to give the ticket to a committed party activist.

He maintained that anyone could win the by-election as the electorate voted for Imran Khan and PTI and not for any particular family.