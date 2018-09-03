Bill prepared to curb sale of food items in newspaper envelops

Islamabad : Ministry of Interior has prepared a bill titled ‘ICT Food Safety Act 2018’ which would help keep effective check on provision of food items in envelops made of newspapers. The Bill is under process and would be effective in curbing such lapses.

Official sources on Sunday said it is a fact that shopkeepers in Islamabad provide ‘samosas’, ‘pakoras’ and ‘jalaibi’ in envelopes made of newspaper due to non-availability of any punishment in existing law i.e. Pure Food Ordinance, 1960. However, Health Department conducts regular visits of food outlets, bakeries, hotels, restaurants and ‘samosas’, ‘pakoras’ and shops to check standard and quality of food in Islamabad.

Replying to a question, the sources said no research study is available regarding cause of cancer by ink of newspapers, however, this practice may cause different diseases.