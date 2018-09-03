Employees found flouting new office timings

Islamabad : The Interior Ministry has found most of its officials to be flouting the new office timings.

The federal cabinet recently changed the government offices' timings from 8am-3pm to 9am-5pm. However, the Interior Ministry in a circular observed that most of its officers/officials were not observing the new office timings and were often found reaching office late despite being repeatedly instructed to be punctual.

It said the competent authority had strictly directed all officials to attend the office from 9am to 5pm on all working days. The ministry warned the violators of the instructions of strict disciplinary action.