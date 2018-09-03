Number of active youth ambassadors under ANF programme crosses 5,000

Islamabad : The number of active youth ambassadors from different educational institutions throughout the country has crossed 5,000 mark under a programme launched to promote mass awareness and highlight emerging trends of drugs abuse, especially amongst students.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched Youth Ambassador Programme few years back which provides platform for projecting young talent to channelize role of youth, thus serving humanity and society.

Apart from other challenges, Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) is facing an emerging trend of modem synthetic drugs i.e. Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS), New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and Cocaine.

These modern drugs have specially attracted the youth of upper and upper middle class and students of universities and colleges.

Anti-Narcotics Force has conducted 451 operations during last three years under its campaign against drug suppliers to educational institutions throughout the country and to prevent youth from menace of drugs.

Of the total, 80 operations took place in Islamabad. In Islamabad, ANF registered 80 cases, arrested 101 persons and recovered 26.070 kg heroin, 198.36 kg charas, 0.009 kg cocaine and 5.130 kg opium during the period.

As per information provided by the relevant Ministry some steps have been taken under which educational authorities were advised to establish their Internal Monitoring and Enforcement System.

Cultivation of sources, informers and acquisition of actionable intelligence in educational institutions has also been beefed up while coordination and liaison with schools, colleges, universities/institutions has been increased to check inflow of drugs amongst the students.

Moreover, areas around educational institutions are being monitored on regular basis to stop/counter sale of drugs to students by peddlers/suppliers.

The authorities also launched campaign/crackdown against drug peddlers involving police under Inter Agencies Task Force (IATF) forum while intelligence network of ANF has been expanded inside main cities to locate and hunt drug smugglers/peddlers with special focus on educational institutions.

Students and heads of various institutions from all over the country were also invited at drug burning ceremonies every year.

Mass awareness about harms of drugs amongst students, teachers and various administrative staff is being launched while delivering lectures, talks in schools, colleges and universities while visits of students and teachers are arranged to ANF outfits for awareness.