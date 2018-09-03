Students plant 10,000 saplings

Islamabad : As part of the government's afforestation plan, the students of various schools and colleges overseen by the Federal directorate of Education planted saplings here on Sunday under the guidance of their teachers.

A total of 10,000 saplings were planted at the Parade Ground with the support of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad.

FDE Director General Hasnat Qureshi, Director Colleges Tanwir Ahmed, Director model colleges and area education officers were also present there. The students showed enthusiasm in planting the saplings.

“Our students know the importance of tree plantation. They have learnt that trees Plantation drive serves as climate change improvement and works to improve the tree shelter in our country. That’s why they are participating in this event,” said Farzana Akram, a senior teacher of the Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4.