Students annoyed over cancellation of PhD Urdu admissions

Islamabad : The abrupt cancellation of the PhD admissions in Urdu subject by Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has created inconvenience for many of the aspiring students from different cities who were waiting anxiously for test and interview call from the university after submitting admission forms.

A number of students from federal capital as well as the other cities submitted the admission forms for PhD in Urdu soon after announcement of the admissions by the University, however it decided to cancel the admission process internally without informing the students who were still waiting for the University’s response.

“I visited the university by the way and checked the status of my admission and shocked to hear from the officials that the university has cancelled the admission process. How can they play with the future of a number of students like me?”, Saeeda Irum, who intended to pursue PhD in Urdu and submitted her admission form said.

Talking to this agency, Saeeda said, “Now the given time for submitting admission forms in other universities like National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has been over while Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and some others are not offering admissions. After cancellation of admissions by FUUAST, I stand nowhere.” The University should not have been announced the admissions, if they intend to cancel the process at last minute, she said.