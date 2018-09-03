10 billion saplings to be planted in five years

Islamabad : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has planned to plant 10 billion saplings across the country in the next five years.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry after planting a sapling at the building of state-run television channel in connection with the countrywide 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign observed on Sunday.

The minister told reporters that Pakistan was among the countries where forest areas had severely been destroyed.

He said the PTI government had started a Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and planted over one billion saplings in the last five years.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already inaugurated the campaign to plant 10 billion saplings in next five years.

"It is the clear vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant numerous saplings for improving the overall environment. No other politician talks about improving the environment."

The minister said the manifesto of PTI was also clear about environment.

He said a total of 1.5 million saplings were being planted across the country in one day's 'Plant For Pakistan' campaign on Sunday.

The minister said small cities, towns and other stake holders would also be taken on board to make tree plantation campaign a success.

"There would be a marked change in the environment of the country after completion of five year tenure of PTI government."

Earlier, the minister also prayed for progress, prosperity and development of the country immediately after planting the sapling.