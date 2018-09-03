Mon September 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained partly cloudy with humidity in the city on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Abbotabad 22, Kohat, Saidu Sharif 05, Cherat 02, Murree 06, Gujranwala 02, Barkhan 07, Khuzdar 01 and Rawalakot 01. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Turbat where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 30°C, minimum was 26.3°C and humidity level was 78 per cent.

