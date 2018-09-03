185 quackbusinesses sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 185 quacks’ businesses in different cities in the last week.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, PHC teams took action against quacks in 23 cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. The teams visited 844 treatment centres and closed down 185 quackery outlets. According to data, 328 quacks had quit quackery. 28 centres were sealed in Sargodha, 11 in Bahawalpur, 27 in Faisalabad, 16 in Rawalpindi and 14 in Pakpattan.

It is pertinent to mention here that since April 17 this year, pursuant to the Supreme Court orders, the teams of the PHC have visited more than 17,300 treatment centres and closed down 5,400 quackery outlets. Overall, the PHC has closed down over 15,500 quacks’ businesses in the province since July 2015.

Anti-measles drive: The Punjab Health Department has decided to launch anti-measles drive across the province from October 15.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, talking about the measles prevention initiative, Primary and Secondary Health Department Special Secretary Dr Ayesha Saeed said that anti-measles drive would be continued for 10 days, and the children aged from 1 year to 10 years would be administered the dose.

Dr Ayesha said that Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had taken notice of suspected measles cases in some areas and directed the department to make Punjab a measles-free province.” Dr Ayesha said WHO, UNICEF and Melinda Bill Gates Foundation were also sponsoring the anti-measles drive. “All the CEOs of district health authorities have been directed to constitute teams”, she said.