Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Strategy to monitor implementation of 100-day plan: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that special strategy would be devised to monitor the implementation of the 100-day plan in the province and weekly meetings of different departments would be held in this regard.

He said it would be ensured that concrete steps were being taken in the right direction and there was no delay in this regard. He said this while chairing a special meeting held at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam in his office on Sunday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the directions of the prime minister, the special unit would work at Chief Minister’s House and, after every two weeks, the report would be submitted to the prime minister and chief minister.

The senior minister said that the sectors of education, health, agriculture, labour, women development and clean drinking water would be included in the task and the ministers and secretaries would give briefings on a regular basis on the 100-day plan.

He said that good governance, transparency and austerity were the basic principles to be implemented in Punjab. The present government would ensure strict implementation in this regard, he added. He said no hurdle, including red tape, would be tolerated and the responsibility of coordination and monitoring given to him would be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the people had great expectations from the present government. “We all would be working on urgent basis to implement the agenda of the prime minister and the chief minister. The Punjab senior minister also exchanged views with the monitoring team members and said sustainable policies should be implemented.

Similarly, financial discipline and prompt implementation should also be ensured, Abdul Aleem Khan added. He observed that the model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would also support the Punjab government keeping view a visible change there in education, health and police sectors during the last five years. He also discussed the new dimensions of local government system in Punjab and said that in the coming five years, Punjab province would be leading in major sectors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time