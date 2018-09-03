Abused, tortured boy dies in hospital

LAHORE: A seven-year-old boy, who was severely injured after an abuse attempt in the Sherakot area, expired in a local hospital on Sunday.

Victim Farman Ali was severely injured by accused Nazam after an abuse attempt two days back in the Sherakot area. The victim’s family members, relatives and locals of the area blocked traffic on Bund Road, Babu Sabu, by placing the victim’s body in the middle of the road for two hours and chanted slogans against the police. However, the protesters dispersed after being assured of justice.

Performance: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued law and order statistics along with the performance review of the Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center (IC3) for the month of August 2018.

The authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 31,543 observations that warranted FIRs in 83 cases and interception of more than 141 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad, and a thorough probing of 2,516 suspicious vehicles. A total of 1,471 vehicles and motorbikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or improper number plates, and action was taken duly by the ground units thereof.

The OMC, employing the state-of-the-art CCTV Surveillance Operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored more than 33 rallies and protests, and security measures were ensured. Electronic Ticketing Center (ETC) recorded 9,552,778 violations of traffic rules, out of which, the traffic signal violations across Lahore alone stood up to a staggering 3,879,868.

The emergency help line 15 received 420,428 calls, out of which, 320,822 calls were considered hoaxes and approximately 46,503 calls were made with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action on them. As many as 19,205 of the calls received were made to seek information, consultancy, traffic management or the city traffic police help. The Media Monitoring Centre continued its campaign regarding road safety and efficient use of 15 emergency help line on the authority’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

PPIC3 served electronic data evidence acquisition requests initiated by Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 207 heinous crime cases.

The PSCA public safety app also set its mark high in August, thereby, contributing to the recovery of four persons, three cars, 129 motorbikes and seven auto-rickshaws through its Lost and Found Centre.