Health insurance scheme extended to whole province

LAHORE: Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has approved in principle the extension of the health insurance scheme to the remaining 19 districts of the province.

According to a hand out issued here on Sunday, it was approved in a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Specialised Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, Additional Secretary (Tech) Dr Salman and others were also present.

Punjab Health Insurance Management Company (PHIMC) chief executive officer briefed the meeting on the programme. The minister said that under the health insurance scheme low-income people would be provided with health cover. This programme was initially launched in four districts of the province and then extended to further 13 districts. Now the remaining 19 districts will be covered by the programme.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed that file work regarding the health insurance might be completed as early as possible to get formal approval from the Punjab Cabinet. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to see Punjab as role model in the health sector. She directed the officers concerned to work with missionary zeal To achieve the targets.

treatment: Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has said that trauma treatment in orthopedic cases is much important, and especially in traffic and industrial accidental cases, modern ortho treatment should be done to save the patients from life-long disability. He said that it was the need of the hour that the doctor community came forward to educate and provide training to the young doctors in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of two-day “First Orthopedic Trauma Advanced Course in Pakistan.” The professors and young doctors from all over the country took part in the course, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The course was held in Lahore General Hospital by the Orthopedic Unit I.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that such kind of training courses played an important role in providing the latest knowledge to the young doctors. He said that there was no alternative to human bone so the doctors should strive to save the patients’ body structure.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that doctors should try to provide best possible treatment so that every patient could spend normal life even after some accident. He lauded the efforts of Orthopedic Unit of LGH for holding the course.

LGH Orthopedic Department head Prof Irfan Mahbooob said that the trauma course was successful in view of the attendance of doctors. He said that the findings and details of the course would also be available online for the benefit of the doctor community. Such courses would continue in future, he added.

Dr Abu Bakar Siddique, Dr Sohail Ameen, Dr Tariq Sohail, Dr Mustafa, Dr Zaki Idrees, Dr Haroon Rasheed, Dr Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Dr Athar Siddiquee, Dr Shoaib Sheikh, Dr Kazim Najjad, Dr Mohammad Sufian, Dr Rana Shafiq and Dr Usman Nair Gill also addressed and presented their papers.