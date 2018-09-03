Karak to have Institute of Petroleum Technology

KARAK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) would establish an Institute of Petroleum Technology in the district with Rs2 billion for the training of the youth in the field.

This was informed by the member of the provincial assembly of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel while talking to the media persons here on Sunday. He said that he had talked to the KPOGCL chief executive Raziuddin in this regard. The MPA claimed that the company has already approved a handsome amount of Rs2 billion for the project and resolved that the training centre would be established in a very suitable place for people of Karak. The lawmaker said that it was a mega project and its establishment would definitely provide an opportunity to the youth of Karak to get trained in the field of petroleum technology.