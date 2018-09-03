18 injured in Khar accident

KHAR: At least 18 persons sustained injuries when vehicles collided during a wedding procession in Sewai area of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Sunday. It was learnt that the vehicles in a wedding procession collided due to over-speeding in Sewai area. As a result, at least 18 persons suffered injuries. The injured persons were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar where their condition were stated to be stable. The Bajaur tribal district administration launched an inquiry into the incident.