Street crimes on the rise in Pindi locality

Rawalpindi: The residents of Fauji Colony, Pirwdahi, on Sunday staged a protest against the rise in street crimes and robberies in their area. There had been seven robbery incidents in Street No14, Fauji Colony, Pirwadhai area alone within past one month.

The protesters said that there had been a number of incidents of robberies, mobile/purse and vehicle snatching, murders, attempted murders, kidnapping, rape, burglaries, theft in the city and wondered why the police were unable to check the rising crime in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Town Muhammad Asim told ‘The News’ that they have constituted special squads to arrest criminals. He said, “I have directed concerned SHOs to visit all areas round the clock to arrest culprits.”

He said that public should come to his office to lodge their complaints for registration FIRs of incident. “Without complaint, we could not do anything,” he said. “I have deployed policemen at Street No14 of Fauji Colony to arrest culprits,” he assured. “There will be no compromise on our efforts to check the street crimes,” SP Rawal Town said.

The angry protesters said that checking street crime did not seem a priority of the police which emboldened the criminals who are looting public on gun point without any fear. The street criminals are active in the areas of Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Adiala Road, Defense Road, Gulistan Colony, Committee Chowk and Chaklala Scheme No-III.