Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy's Rotation Policy: First test of IK's resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
'Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan'

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 3, 2018

Share

Street crimes on the rise in Pindi locality

Rawalpindi: The residents of Fauji Colony, Pirwdahi, on Sunday staged a protest against the rise in street crimes and robberies in their area. There had been seven robbery incidents in Street No14, Fauji Colony, Pirwadhai area alone within past one month.

The protesters said that there had been a number of incidents of robberies, mobile/purse and vehicle snatching, murders, attempted murders, kidnapping, rape, burglaries, theft in the city and wondered why the police were unable to check the rising crime in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Town Muhammad Asim told ‘The News’ that they have constituted special squads to arrest criminals. He said, “I have directed concerned SHOs to visit all areas round the clock to arrest culprits.”

He said that public should come to his office to lodge their complaints for registration FIRs of incident. “Without complaint, we could not do anything,” he said. “I have deployed policemen at Street No14 of Fauji Colony to arrest culprits,” he assured. “There will be no compromise on our efforts to check the street crimes,” SP Rawal Town said.

The angry protesters said that checking street crime did not seem a priority of the police which emboldened the criminals who are looting public on gun point without any fear. The street criminals are active in the areas of Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Adiala Road, Defense Road, Gulistan Colony, Committee Chowk and Chaklala Scheme No-III.

India building world's biggest statue taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time