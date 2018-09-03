Acting FDE chief finally posted out

Islamabad: Acting Federal Directorate of Education Director General Hasnat Qureshi has been transferred to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission as director (finance).

However, his successor has yet to be named by the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), which oversees the FDE. Hasnat Qureshi, a bureaucrat of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service group, had acted as a stand-in for the permanent FDE director general (BPS-20) for more than a year on 'look after charge' due to the CADD’s policy of ad-hocism towards public sector education in Islamabad.

The Establishment Division had issued a notification tasking him with managing the affairs of the BPS-20 office in April 2017 for a period of three months, which was later extended for three more months ending in October 2017.

Though his term in office wasn’t renewed afterwards, Hasnat Qureshi has been working in that position since then. Now after his transfer, many FDE officers are eyeing the organisation's top office claiming to be the senior most.

Noted among them are director (colleges) Tanwir Ahmad and director (budget and finance) Zulfiqar Ali Rao. Some junior yet well-connected FDE officials or college principals have the potential to spring a surprise.

The officials said the CADD was bound by rules to choose one or more from among the senior FDE officials or college principals (BPS-19) for promotion before sending their names to the prime minister’s office for choosing one for notification as the permanent chief of the directorate.

They said under the FDE recruitment rules, the DG’s was purely a ‘promotion post’ for administrative cadre and if there’s no one from the cadre eligible enough for appointment, the senior most from among the principals of federal government schools and colleges would be asked to temporarily hold the office until a permanent appointment was made.