MCI plants 15,000 saplings under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has planted 15,000 saplings in the federal capital on Sunday under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign to make Pakistan greener, Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said Sunday.

Talking to media after planting a tree sapling adjacent to Shakerparian Parade Ground, he said MCI would carry out massive tree plantation across the city. Over 600,000 plants are being planted under ‘Monsoon Plantation Drive’, half of the target of the drive has already been achieved.

Mayor directed the Environment Wing of MCI to make effective arrangements for ensuring proper growth of planted saplings and proper arrangements be made for watering these 15,000 planted saplings.

He said that MCI is ensuring that saplings being planted should be 4 to 6 feet tall as survival rate of the small plants is low. He said that tall plants can survive the hard climate and can grow at fast pace.

Mayor directed the Environment Wing to engage residents, NGOs, and other organisations. If each resident plant one sapling and ensure its proper growth, green character of Islamabad would be considerably enhanced,” Mayor said that MCI is providing technical expertise to private sectors, residents and other departments in tree plantation and it is expected that desired results would be achieved.

Chief Commissioner (Islamabad) Jawdat Ayaz, Deputy Mayor of MCI Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan, Chief Officer MCI Najaf Iqbal Syed, Officers of MCI and ICT Administration and students of different institutes also planted plant saplings.