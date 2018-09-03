Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

National

A
APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MCI plants 15,000 saplings under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has planted 15,000 saplings in the federal capital on Sunday under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign to make Pakistan greener, Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said Sunday.

Talking to media after planting a tree sapling adjacent to Shakerparian Parade Ground, he said MCI would carry out massive tree plantation across the city. Over 600,000 plants are being planted under ‘Monsoon Plantation Drive’, half of the target of the drive has already been achieved.

Mayor directed the Environment Wing of MCI to make effective arrangements for ensuring proper growth of planted saplings and proper arrangements be made for watering these 15,000 planted saplings.

He said that MCI is ensuring that saplings being planted should be 4 to 6 feet tall as survival rate of the small plants is low. He said that tall plants can survive the hard climate and can grow at fast pace.

Mayor directed the Environment Wing to engage residents, NGOs, and other organisations. If each resident plant one sapling and ensure its proper growth, green character of Islamabad would be considerably enhanced, Mayor said that MCI is providing technical expertise to private sectors, residents and other departments in tree plantation and it is expected that desired results would be achieved.

Chief Commissioner (Islamabad) Jawdat Ayaz, Deputy Mayor of MCI Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan, Chief Officer MCI Najaf Iqbal Syed, Officers of MCI and ICT Administration and students of different institutes also planted plant saplings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time