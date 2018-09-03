Former attorney general Irfan Qadir’s mother passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Begum Shamim Qadir, wife of Pakistan Railways former Chairman Mian Abdul Qadir (late), passed away on Sunday, says a statement. She was the mother of former Attorney General for Pakistan Irfan Qadir. Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.
LAHORE: Begum Shamim Qadir, wife of Pakistan Railways former Chairman Mian Abdul Qadir (late), passed away on Sunday, says a statement. She was the mother of former Attorney General for Pakistan Irfan Qadir. Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.
Comments