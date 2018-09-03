5,680 criminals arrested, Rs412 million valuables recovered in capital this year

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have arrested 5,680 criminals including 915 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs412.8 million from them during the current year, the police spokesman said on Sunday. Following directions of SSP (Islamabad) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing the theft as well as burglary cases and provide maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems.

In compliance of these directions, heads of all police stations looked after performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing renewed efforts during the current year, police arrested 404 persons involved in 225 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs35 million from them including gold ornaments, cell phones and cash from them.

Police officials completed investigation on 5,238 cases and submitted their challans in relevant court. A total of 301 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 472 burglars and valuables worth over Rs88.2 million were recovered from them. In all, 117 vehicles worth Rs.104 million were recovered from 90 car lifters involved in 129 cases while 102 bike lifters involved in 81 cases were held besides recovery of 72 motorbikes worth Rs4.5 million from them.

Police also arrested 109 persons for their alleged involvement in 137 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 140 vehicles worth Rs181 million from them. During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 426 proclaimed offenders and 489 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 684 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 39 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 631 pistols and 56,288 rounds from them. A total of 897 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 799 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 217.530 kilogram hashish, 33.258 kilogram gram heroin and 16,417 wine/liquor bottles.

Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 208 men and 252 women after registering 81 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 145 combing/search operationswere conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 582 suspects were held.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 6583 professional alm-seekers while 14 blind murder cases were resolved and 27 alleged killers were nabbed. A total of 394 other criminal were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various nature.

SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the on-going year. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.

He also directed for effective crackdown against drug peddlers so that society can get rid of drug menace. He asked police officials for effective patrolling to check street crime and dacoity or snatching incidents. The SSP (Operations) appreciated the overall performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.