‘New local bodies system in Punjab soon’





LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that special strategy would be devised to monitor the implementation of the 100-day plan in the province and weekly meetings of different departments would be held in this regard. He said it would be ensured that concrete steps were being taken in the right direction and there was no delay in this regard. He said this while chairing a special meeting held at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam in his office on Sunday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the directions of the prime minister, the special unit would work at Chief Minister’s House and, after every two weeks, the report would be submitted to the prime minister and chief minister. The senior minister said that the sectors of education, health, agriculture, labour, women development and clean drinking water would be included in the task and the ministers and secretaries would give briefings on a regular basis on the 100-day plan.

He said that good governance, transparency and austerity were the basic principles to be implemented in Punjab. The present government would ensure strict implementation in this regard, he added. He said no hurdle, including red tape, would be tolerated and the responsibility of coordination and monitoring given to him would be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the people had great expectations from the present government. “We all would be working on urgent basis to implement the agenda of the prime minister and the chief minister.

The Punjab senior minister also exchanged views with the monitoring team members and said sustainable policies should be implemented.

Similarly, financial discipline and prompt implementation should also be ensured, Abdul Aleem Khan added. He observed that the model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would also support the Punjab government keeping view a visible change there in education, health and police sectors during the last five years.

He also discussed the new dimensions of local government system in Punjab and said that in the coming five years, Punjab province would be leading in major sectors.