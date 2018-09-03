RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman, Usman Yousaf, on Sunday once again made it clear that the Result Transmission System (RTS) had not crashed on the July-25 election night.

Talking to the media after holding a meeting with representatives of a Pakhtun delegation at the Nadra headquarters in Jauhar Town here, he said he had listened to the problems being faced by people in acquiring the computerised national identity cards (CNICs). He said to address such complaints, four special desks had been set up at the Nadra offices, which would work round-the-clock.

Pakhtuns also staged another demonstration at Nadra headquarters over delay in the process of issuance of CNICs. They alleged that their CNICs were being blocked without any prior warning. The Nadra chairman reassured Pakhtuns’ representatives of solving their issues on priority basis.

“We [NADRA officials] received secret tip-off about Afghans clandestinely showing Pakistani citizens as their brothers and sisters. A thorough probe into this matter had been initiated,” he told reporters.

About the use of RTS in by-polls, Yousaf replied he was unaware whether RTS would be used in the polls or not. He said, “Voting system for overseas Pakistanis has been made by Nadra.”