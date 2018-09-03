100-day plan is primary target: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has made it clear to the bureaucracy and the Punjab cabinet in a recent meeting that the government’s primary target was to implement the 100-day plan.

The PM in a social media post said that the party will prioritise adequate spending, end to dishonesty and upholding of merit. PM Imran on his official Twitter account said that the government is determined to induce a change in the style of governance.

He further said that the meeting held with the Punjab government on Saturday remained fruitful. The premier said that a meeting was also held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former IGP, who had brought reforms in the provincial police force.

Imran said that the reforms in Punjab Police task force will be done under Nasir Durrani and the aim is to depoliticise the provincial police.