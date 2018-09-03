Governor plants sapling as countrywide drive kicks off

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail planted a sapling in the premises of the Governor House in connection with the countrywide “Plant for Pakistan” government campaign that kicked off on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was taking campaign as a mission. The governor said: “We all should take part in this mission to keep the country green and environmentally friendly.” He also prayed for the progress and development of the country.
