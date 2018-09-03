Three uncapped players in Afghanistan Asia Cup squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghanistan have named three uncapped players in an otherwise familiar-looking squad for the Asia Cup 2018 on Sunday.
Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar are the three players in the squad to have never played in a One-day International (ODI) before.Wafadar and Sherzad have played Test cricket and Twenty20 International cricket respectively, but Ahmad is yet to represent Afghanistan.
Wafadar, the 18-year-old fast bowler who impressed in Afghanistan’s maiden Test match earlier this year against India, and Sherzad, a 23-year-old left-arm pacer who has played three T20Is, have been called up to bolster the pace attack.
Afghanistan begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on September 17.Squad: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf and Wafadar.
