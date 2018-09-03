Ronaldo draws blank but Juventus beat Parma

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo drew another blank in his bid to score his first Serie A goal for Juventus but the Italian champions kept their winning momentum 2-1 at promoted Parma on Saturday with goals in either half from World Cup stars Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi.

World Cup winner Matuidi bagged the decisive goal on 58 minutes after Croatia’s Mandzukic, a finalist in Moscow this summer, had scored after just two minutes in Emilia Romagna. New Parma signing Gervinho — back in Italy after two years with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune — pulled one back after 33 minutes for the hosts who have returned to the top flight after three consecutive promotions following demotion for bankruptcy in 2015.

Ronaldo is yet to score but the seven-time reigning Italian champions are on maximum points after winning all three of their games this season.The 33-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed a chance to open his account after 26 minutes when his powerful header was just wide, and spurned another chance ten minutes into the second half.

“Cristiano had a good game, he made himself available, but it was a moment when the ball did not bounce back in the right direction,” coach Massimiliano Allegri told streaming broadcaster DAZN.