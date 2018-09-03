Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Simpson seizes lead with English trio on his heels

NORTON, Massachusetts: Webb Simpson closed with an eagle from 70 feet to seize a one-stroke lead over England’s Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton after Saturday’s second round of the PGA Dell Technologies Championship.

The 33-year-old American, seeking his second title in seven seasons at TPC Boston, rolled in his dramatic third shot at the par-5 18th to complete a bogey-free eight-under par 63 to stand on 11-under 131 after 36 holes.

“To eagle the last was exciting and you just kind of laugh at those, because you’re not trying to make them, you’re just trying to get them close,” Simpson said.“Those moments are always fun on the last hole. Honestly, it brings back 2011, making a couple of putts when I won. Just a great atmosphere out there.”

Hatton, who also fired a 63, was level with Rose, who shot 67, on 132 with England’s Tommy Fleetwood fourth on 134 and Australia’s Cameron Smith and Mexican Abraham Ancer another stroke adrift.

Simpson, who birdied the first playoff hole in 2011 at TPC Boston to beat Chez Reavie and collect his second PGA title, also fired a 63 in the second round of the Players Championship in May on his way to winning his fifth career PGA title.

World number 17 Simpson was the last of eight qualifiers on points for a spot on the US Ryder Cup squad that will defend the trophy against Europe later this month in France.

Battling the top English trio for victory could be a taste of the Ryder Cup showdown coming September 28-30 at Le Golf National.

Tiger Woods was confident after a bogey-free 66 to share 21st on 138. His five birdies included a 25-foot gem of a putt at the 14th.“Absolutely, I played well,” Woods said. “I hit it well. I really rolled it on my lines. A couple didn’t go in, but it was a good solid day all around.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time