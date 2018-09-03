Hall leads Lee at LPGA Portland Classic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Britain’s Georgia Hall birdied two of the last three holes to seize a two-stroke lead over Australia’s Minjee Lee after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Portland Classic.
The 22-year-old from England, who won her first major title at last month’s Women’s British Open, recovered from an opening bogey to fire a three-under par 69 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
That put LPGA rookie Hall on 18-under 198 after 54 holes with Lee.He stumbled with a bogey at the par-4 17th, on 200 and American Marina Alex a distant third on 204.No other rival was within eight shots of Hall, who began the day with a three-stroke lead and played a stalwart round as rivals faded.
“I didn’t start amazing, but the pin positions were probably the toughest of the week so far, and the wind got up a bit, so yeah, I’m happy,” Hall said.“I’ve got a two-shot lead. There’s still a lot of golf to play, but looking forward to tomorrow.”
Hall had back-to-back birdies at the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth and again at the par-3 16th and 17, then sank a testy four-footer for par at 18 after a lip-out for birdie.“You know, 16 and 17 are tough holes, especially with both pin positions,”
“So I was very happy to hole some putts that I didn’t really hole much,” Hall said.Lee sandwiched two birdies around a bogey in the first three holes, then torched three par-5 holes — the fifth, seventh and 10th — for birdies and added another at 11 before falling two off the pace with her late stumble.Canada’s Brooke Henderson, coming off a Canadian Open title, fired a 74 after three bogeys in a row from the 14th to 16th holes.He fell 11 shots behind Hall.
