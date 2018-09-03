Beating India would have salvaged pride for Green-shirts: Ayaz

KARACHI: Former Olympian Ayaz Mehmood has said that Pakistan should have beaten India in the third place play-off at the Asian Games 2018 to save their blushes.

“We were disappointed with our performance in the World Cup in 1986 as we finished 11th in the 12-team event. But when we returned home, people received us at the airport showering flowers. It was because we had defeated India in the play-off,” Ayaz told PPI on Sunday.

Pakistan lost the third place play-off to India 2-1 on Saturday.“In Asian Games, there are only two games that are important, semifinal and final or third place play-off. We performed miserably in both. The performance was disappointing,” he said.

He said that Pakistan hockey is stuck in a downward spiral because the players have given up playing their natural game.“We have been fooled in the name of ‘modern hockey’ for a long time now. We used to play aggressive game but in the name of modern hockey, we have started playing defensively. Look at Australia; they have always played the same game. But we changed our game and are now paying the price,” he lamented.

Ayaz opined that Shahnaz Sheikh was a better coach for the team as his side secured a place in the final and only lost to India after a tough battle in the last Asian Games, while under foreign coach Roelant Oltmans, the team even failed to claim a bronze medal.

However, he advised against sacking the team management with the World Cup just around the corner. The marquee hockey tournament will be played from November 28 to December 16 in India.“It’s not the right time for making any changes because the new setup won’t be any better than the present one. There is little time to turn things around,” he said.