Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

P
PPI
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Beating India would have salvaged pride for Green-shirts: Ayaz

KARACHI: Former Olympian Ayaz Mehmood has said that Pakistan should have beaten India in the third place play-off at the Asian Games 2018 to save their blushes.

“We were disappointed with our performance in the World Cup in 1986 as we finished 11th in the 12-team event. But when we returned home, people received us at the airport showering flowers. It was because we had defeated India in the play-off,” Ayaz told PPI on Sunday.

Pakistan lost the third place play-off to India 2-1 on Saturday.“In Asian Games, there are only two games that are important, semifinal and final or third place play-off. We performed miserably in both. The performance was disappointing,” he said.

He said that Pakistan hockey is stuck in a downward spiral because the players have given up playing their natural game.“We have been fooled in the name of ‘modern hockey’ for a long time now. We used to play aggressive game but in the name of modern hockey, we have started playing defensively. Look at Australia; they have always played the same game. But we changed our game and are now paying the price,” he lamented.

Ayaz opined that Shahnaz Sheikh was a better coach for the team as his side secured a place in the final and only lost to India after a tough battle in the last Asian Games, while under foreign coach Roelant Oltmans, the team even failed to claim a bronze medal.

However, he advised against sacking the team management with the World Cup just around the corner. The marquee hockey tournament will be played from November 28 to December 16 in India.“It’s not the right time for making any changes because the new setup won’t be any better than the present one. There is little time to turn things around,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time