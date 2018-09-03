Mon September 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Pakistan fail to reach ISSF World Championship finals

KARACHI: Pakistan failed to qualify for the finals in the 10 metre Air Rifle mixed team event in the 52nd ISSF World Championship being held in Changwon, South Korea.

On Sunday, Minhal Suhail and Zeeshan-ul-Farid secured 68th position with the score of 809.7 points (202.9, 201.2, 202.4, 203.2) in the qualification round of 10 metre air rifle event mixed team category.

Minhal scored 400 points (99.5, 98.8, 99.4, 102.3) and Zeeshan scored 409.7 points (103.4, 102.4, 103.0, 100.9). Thus, they failed to reach the finals. Farrukh Nadeem did not start in trap event qualification round.

There are eight shooters of the country in this championship: Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir in 25m rapid fire pistol; Usman Chand, Abdul Sattar Satti and Khurram Inam in skeet; Zeeshan in 10m air rifle, 50m rifle 3 positions, 50m rifle prone, and 10m air rifle mixed team; Farrukh in trap; and Minhal in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle mixed team.

The World Championship is being held at the Changwon International Shooting Range and Jinhae Naval Shooting Range where about 4,000 athletes from 120 countries are competing.

