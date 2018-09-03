Mon September 03, 2018
World

AFP
September 3, 2018

UK welcomes probe into Yemen strike

LONDON: Britain on Sunday welcomed results of an investigation by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen into an air strike last month that killed 40 children, but urged clarifications on other deadly operations.

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday said "mistakes" had been made in the August 9 strike on a crowded marketplace in a part of northern Yemen held by Huthi rebels that the Red Cross said had killed 51 people.

The incident sparked a wave of international anger and calls by the United Nations Security Council for a "credible and transparent" investigation. "We welcome the speed of the investigation into the incident of 9 August, and the coalition’s announcement of regret and action to address the recommendations of that investigation," said the British Foreign Office.

Separately on Sunday, the US State Department called the Saudi-led coalition’s investigation into the August 9 attack "an important first step toward full transparency and accountability". Britain, however, asked the coalition to provide information on two other deadly incidents.

It welcomed the opening of a separate investigation into air strikes on August 23 south of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida that killed 26 children and four women. "(We) encourage the publication of the outcomes of this investigation as soon as possible," it said.

It also urged "clarification of the circumstances around the incident of 2 August", when explosions in the rebel-held port city of Hodeida killed at least 55 people. Britain had "serious concern at the tragic loss of life in Yemen over the last month," violence it said killed 400 Yemenis in the first two weeks of August alone.

