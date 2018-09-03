Water woes

In many parts of Gulshan Town, the water that is being supplied in households is laced with a revolting stench. This has made it impossible for residents to use the water for cooking and washing purposes. People are already buying water bottles for drinking purposes. This is already an additional expense. It seems that now people will have to buy water for bathing or washing clothes.

It is surprising that despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is facing such problems. People have been complaining about sewers lines being mixed with water pipelines, but the authorities concerned have not taken any action to deal with the issue. Until when will we suffer from this problem which has nearly paralysed our lives?

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

*****

The second oldest university of Pakistan, the University of Sindh has failed to provide clean drinking water to students. This problem is not limited to the university’s departments, but it is also creating a nuisance for students who live in the varsity’s hostel.

The unhygienic water that is being supplied in the university’s hostel is the biggest reason for the outbreak of different water-borne diseases among students. How can these students who live in hostel can have a healthy lifestyle if they don’t have access to basic facilities? The authorities concerned must heed to the issue before it is too late.

Kulsoom Qasim

Jamshoro