The best place to visit

If we wish to lift the image of Pakistan in the world, we should pay extra attention to the tourism industry. Pakistan’s natural beauty has already impressed hundreds of both domestic and foreign tourists. Improving the tourism industry in Pakistan would definitely lead to national development. It will positively contribute towards economic growth.

A growth in the tourism industry will also result in the creation of new job opportunities which is one of the goals of the newly elected government. The foreign exchange that will be brought into the country will also help us pay our loan back. The need of the hour is to chalk out a plan to promote tourism in the country.

Aqib Hussain

Peshawar