Not in my range

This refers to the letter ‘Extra charges’ (Sep 1) by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. What the writer has talked about is the sad reality of our society. Private schools that are being run on a business model are charging a handsome amount of money as monthly tuition fee. Besides tuition fee, students are also asked to pay for extracurricular activities.

Nowadays, school fee is in thousands which is not affordable for a majority of people. This is the reason why some parents couldn’t send their children to schools. Provision of education to every child is the basic responsibility of the government. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take notice of the situation.

Sooda Akram

Kech