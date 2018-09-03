We salute you

Every year, on September 6, the nation pays a moving tribute to all those people who were martyred. Soldiers who were martyred while defending the geographical borders of our country are especially appreciated for their selfless services.

While we celebrate Defence Day, we should also pray for the safety, security and solidarity of Pakistan. It is hoped that in the coming future, the authorities will also be able to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Faiza Hafeez

Karachi