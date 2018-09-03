Refugee crisis

Every minute, 24 people are forced to leave their home to seek safety. This means that exactly 34,000 people a day are displaced from their homes. If we think of the refugee crisis, we think about people living in Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Burma. People in these states are displaced internally and internationally due to ethnic genocides, extermination strategies and territorial disputes.

The UNHCR counted that around 6.3 million people that got the status of refugees and asylum seekers at the end of 2017 are from Syria alone. The situation is not so different in other conflicted-affected countries. What pains our heart is to see children being the victim of war. Their eyes silently ask for the reason for which they are being forced out of their homelands? Powerful countries should speak for these people who are homeless in their own countries.

Shafaq Muqeem

Karachi