Cramped

The claims regarding the improvement of KP schools are far from reality. Many state-owned schools in Peshawar are still in a deplorable condition. A large number of students – sometimes more than 50 – are made to sit in a small classroom.

Since students are made to study in cramped conditions, they cannot pay attention to the lecture. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to install ventilators in every classroom so that students can at least study in a comfortable environment.

Asad Ullah

Peshawar