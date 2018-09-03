Clean festival

This refers to the letter ‘Not on the streets’ (Aug 31) by Imtiaz Akhtar. According to the writer, the authorities should establish slaughter houses for sacrificial animals. A majority of people live in small houses or apartments. They have no other option but to slaughter their animals on streets. In this regard, slaughterhouses would be quite beneficial. It will also save people from the tyranny of butchers – both trained and untrained – who ask for a lot of money for slaughtering. Most of them don’t slaughter, skin, dress or cut meat properly. As a result, the useful parts of animals are wasted in either haste or ignorance. The writer has rightly said that the stench remain in the air for weeks. There is inefficiency on the part of civic bodies which are responsible for disposing of offal waste in an effective manner. It is also important to mention that the previous governments also never paid any attention to this problem which has now seriously aggravated. The PTI-led government must take notice of the issue and consider establishing slaughter houses across the country.

Prof (r) Syed Basharat Ali

Rawalpindi