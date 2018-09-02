One shot dead in North Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a man in Mir Ali sub-division of North
Waziristan tribal district, local sources said. They said the gunmen fired at Atiqullah in Khaisoor
area ofMir Ali, leaving himdead on the spot. The accusedmanaged to escape after committing the
crime, the sources added.
MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a man in Mir Ali sub-division of North
Waziristan tribal district, local sources said. They said the gunmen fired at Atiqullah in Khaisoor
area ofMir Ali, leaving himdead on the spot. The accusedmanaged to escape after committing the
crime, the sources added.
Comments