Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uplift of newly-merged districts top priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday assured that the reconstruction and efficient services in newly seven merged districts would be the priority of his government.

“Delimitation and proper planning is necessary for the elections in the seven newly merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A task force formed by the government would look into all the requirements of the new districts,” he told senior journalists here.

The chief minister dwelt at length on the PTI agenda for change, the future planning of his government, the possible expansion of provincial cabinet, elections in the newly merged districts, administrative and security measures and other relevant issues.

To a question regarding the reconstruction and mainstreaming of seven newly merged districts, the chief minister made it clear that the merger raised different challenges, adding, “Hopefully we would overcome them through our enhanced commitment.” “Different departments were already there in the newly merged districts. However, this is a reality that the merger to become success story will need financial resources, infrastructure development and extension of policing etc.

We are working on these lines to resolve all the issues arising out of the merger,” he added.

He assured to take all the stakeholders, including the media to accomplish this challenging task.

“We would take them on board to work under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of PTI,” he added.

Replying to another question, Mahmood Khan admitted that the former chief Minister Pervez Khattak fought the case of the provincial rights at different forums and he would continue the same struggle to get the rights of the province.

He was optimistic that the federal government this time would fulfill its promises with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped that there would be no obstruction in getting the rights of the province.

Regarding the expansion of provincial cabinet, he assured that women and backward areas would get representation in the provincial cabinet.

Regarding another question the chief minister assured to put the legislations made by the province into the implementation phase.

“Necessary requirements and steps were being taken,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that budgetary preparation was underway for the next eight months. He assured to strengthen the institutions for effective and efficient delivery giving relief to the people and assured his government would show zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt practices in the province.

He revealed that the next cabinet meeting expected to be in the next week would sketch out the 100 days plan and the targets to be achieved in the next 100 days.

The chief minister assured accelerated work for the early completion of BRT project Peshawar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!