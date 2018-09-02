Uplift of newly-merged districts top priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday assured that the reconstruction and efficient services in newly seven merged districts would be the priority of his government.

“Delimitation and proper planning is necessary for the elections in the seven newly merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A task force formed by the government would look into all the requirements of the new districts,” he told senior journalists here.

The chief minister dwelt at length on the PTI agenda for change, the future planning of his government, the possible expansion of provincial cabinet, elections in the newly merged districts, administrative and security measures and other relevant issues.

To a question regarding the reconstruction and mainstreaming of seven newly merged districts, the chief minister made it clear that the merger raised different challenges, adding, “Hopefully we would overcome them through our enhanced commitment.” “Different departments were already there in the newly merged districts. However, this is a reality that the merger to become success story will need financial resources, infrastructure development and extension of policing etc.

We are working on these lines to resolve all the issues arising out of the merger,” he added.

He assured to take all the stakeholders, including the media to accomplish this challenging task.

“We would take them on board to work under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of PTI,” he added.

Replying to another question, Mahmood Khan admitted that the former chief Minister Pervez Khattak fought the case of the provincial rights at different forums and he would continue the same struggle to get the rights of the province.

He was optimistic that the federal government this time would fulfill its promises with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped that there would be no obstruction in getting the rights of the province.

Regarding the expansion of provincial cabinet, he assured that women and backward areas would get representation in the provincial cabinet.

Regarding another question the chief minister assured to put the legislations made by the province into the implementation phase.

“Necessary requirements and steps were being taken,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that budgetary preparation was underway for the next eight months. He assured to strengthen the institutions for effective and efficient delivery giving relief to the people and assured his government would show zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt practices in the province.

He revealed that the next cabinet meeting expected to be in the next week would sketch out the 100 days plan and the targets to be achieved in the next 100 days.

The chief minister assured accelerated work for the early completion of BRT project Peshawar.