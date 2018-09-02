Sun September 02, 2018
September 2, 2018

Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said it is the first time that best officers of the bureaucracy are being transferred to Balochistan.

The transfer of best officers to the backward province will help achieve the targets of good governance, he said in a statement. He said bureaucrats are being appointed and transferred in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to follow the rules and regulations for implementation of the policies.

To implement the Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s, agenda the new government has notified fresh transfers and postings in the top bureaucracy, sources said on Saturday.

A notification of as many as nine top level officers belonging to all the four provinces was issued. According to the notification, Muhammad Sohail, an officer posted Sindh, was transferred to Punjab, Nadeem Arshad Kayani, an officer in Punjab, has been transferred to the KP, Asad Islam, another officer from Punjab, was transferred to Sindh, Muhammad Ajmal, an officer in Punjab, has been posted in the Establishment Division in Islamabad. Similarly Syed Waqarul Hassan, an officer in the KP, has been transferred to Sindh, Naseem Nawaz, another officer in Punjab, was posted to Sindh, Munir Azam, an officer in the KP, was posted to Balochistan, Iqbal Hussain, an officer in Sindh, has been posted to Balochistan and Syed Asif Haider, a grade-21 officer in Sindh was transferred to Punjab. All these officers were directed to immediately report to their respective departments.

Meanwhile, in a tweet Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the newly appointed Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar on taking the oath of her office. She is the first woman CJ of Pakistan. Moment of proud for Pakistan women in general and Balochistan in particular best wishes, he wrote.

