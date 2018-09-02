PPP declares Aitzaz as ideal presidential candidate

KARACHI: Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan is one of the oldest party colleague and he is our candidate for the office of the President of Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also a candidate for the same office but we have to see who represents the country more positively and dynamically.

The President of the PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari was addressing the PPP legislators from Sindh at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. Zardari recalled that Ahsan had come forward to defend Shaheed Benazir Bhutto when the late President Ishaq Khan had implicated her in a fake case. "Aitzaz at that time had pledged not to allow Ishaq Khan to try Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but would try the president instead." Zardari said the PPP has nominated Ahsan for president and our friends should realise that his victory would tantamount to the victory of all the liberal forces. He said Pakistan is confronted by serious challenges and the situation calls for practical manifestation of serenity and sanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the legislators to vote for Aitzaz Ahsan, saying every effort is being made to keep the opposition united on a one point agenda.

The PPP Chairman said the PPP would continue to raise its reservations over rigging in the general elections because the political engineering would cause the masses to lose faith and trust in the elections. Bilawal said when the opposition asked for a presidential candidate alternate to Aitzaz, three names were laid before them: 1- Aitzaz. 2- Aitzaz and 3- Aitzaz. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it is the blessings of democracy that three consecutive elections were held in the country and the transition of power was held smoothly. He said there is no comparison of Aitzaz with the PTI's presdiential candidate.

The PPP Chairman said Asif Zardari was the country’s most powerful President but he surrendered the special powers of the president to the Parliament and the prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PTI government wants to revoke the 18th constitutional amendment, which would be forcefully opposed by the PPP. The presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qaim Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar and other party leaders were also present.