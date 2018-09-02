Sun September 02, 2018
Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
September 2, 2018

Presidential election: PPP woos Mengal for support

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Saturday approached the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) to get its support for Aitzaz Ahsan in the September 4 presidential election.

The PPP delegation comprised Aitzaz Ahsan, Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain.

The PPP leaders met with BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni at the Parliament Lodges. The meeting lasted for around two hours.

Mengal told the PPP delegation that he will place the PPP’s request before the party.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting, Mengal told reporters that he was thankful to the PPP leaders for coming to his residence.

He said some other parties had also approached him for support.

"I have told them that I will place their request before our party's executive council, as we desire that our decision should strengthen the federation," he said. Aitzaz Ahsan said in around two-hour meeting, mostly Balochistan issues came under discussion and Mengal presented the case of Balochistan and its people.

He said Mengal told them that his party's executive council will decide on the PPP’s request for support.

"Before the presidential election, a positive conclusion will be reached," he hoped.

He said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman was a well-respected politician and they had not raised any question about his character.

“We will try to persuade Fazlur Rehman to withdraw from the race for the office of president in our favour,” he said.

