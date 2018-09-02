Sun September 02, 2018
A
Agencies
September 2, 2018

Indian politician charged with sedition for praising Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Indian actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana has been charged with sedition after the former Congress party MP praised the people of Pakistan and lauded their hospitality.

A court in India's southern Karnataka province adjourned the hearing of the sedition case recently filed against the lawmaker for “appreciating the people of Pakistan".

The issue surfaced when Divya, commonly known as Ramya, returned to India from Islamabad and called Pakistan a “good country” after she was overwhelmed by the way she was treated. With her comment, the 36-year-old politician also called out former Indian defence minister Manohar Paraikar’s who had earlier compared his visit to Pakistan the same as “going to hell”.

Ramya’s trial for the sedition case - that dates back to the British colonial era - might end in a fine and prison sentence of up to 14 years if charges against her are proved.

