64 Pak Hujjaj died in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 64 Pakistani Hujjaj, including 16 female and 48 male, died during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Haj, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. In a statement, he said out of the total died Hujjaj, 46 had been died in Makkah Mukarma, seven each in Madina Munawwara and Mina, while four Hujjaj had died in Arafat.