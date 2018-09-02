64 Pak Hujjaj died in Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: As many as 64 Pakistani Hujjaj, including 16 female and 48 male, died during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Haj, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. In a statement, he said out of the total died Hujjaj, 46 had been died in Makkah Mukarma, seven each in Madina Munawwara and Mina, while four Hujjaj had died in Arafat.
ISLAMABAD: As many as 64 Pakistani Hujjaj, including 16 female and 48 male, died during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Haj, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. In a statement, he said out of the total died Hujjaj, 46 had been died in Makkah Mukarma, seven each in Madina Munawwara and Mina, while four Hujjaj had died in Arafat.
Comments