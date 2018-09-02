SC imposes Rs3m fine on PTI MPA for manhandling citizen

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MPA, Syed Imran Shah, to deposit Rs.3 million in the fund for dams created by the Supreme Court as a fine for assaulting a citizen.

The PTI’s MPA Syed Imran Ali Shah, whose assault of a citizen went viral on social media, however escaped registration of criminal case and disqualification, as the victim of his manhandling pardoned him in the Supreme Court on Saturday. The Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo moto notice over the manhandling of a citizen by the PTI’s newly elected MPA. The incident had sparked a massive public uproar.

Taking exception to the incident, the Chief Justice had observed that the violent act was not an individual action but an offence against the public. The CJP observed that one does not even behave with animals in such a manner. The Chief Justice recalled that once in the childhood he had beaten a servant with a belt and his father in order to teach him a lesson, told the servant to beat him similarly. Admonishing the MPA, he inquired from the MPA as to how could he slap a person of older age and he should ashamed of himself. The CJP also asked the PTI MPA if he is ready to be publicly slapped. The SC bench observed that a criminal case should be registered against the PTI MPA for the offence and warned that his Sindh Assembly membership could be suspended under Article 62 (1) (f) for giving false statement to the court. The PTI MPA tendered apology to the court as well as to Dawood Chohan (victim) and assured the mistake will never happen again.

Earlier, the victim Dawood Chohan denied using any foul language against the PTI MPA or receiving any money for settling the dispute. The sons of Chohan, who also appeared in the court, however submitted that the PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah does not deserve to hold the public office. They said that despite forgiving the MPA, the PTI activists started a social media campaign alleging that their father took money for settling the dispute which is unforgivable. Chohan submitted that although the violence had seriously grieved his family but forgave MPA Imran Shah for the sake of Allah Almighty. But, he said he wanted the the MPA to use a non-luxury vehicle for one year to understand the life of a common man.

Observing that it is their duty to ensure the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the citizens, the SC bench said it wanted to teach lesson to the person who thinks himself of as a pharaoh. Disposing of the case, the court directed the PTI MPA to deposit Rs.3 million in the fund for dams created by Supreme Court as a fine for assaulting the citizen. Earlier, the PTI's disciplinary committee had also imposed a fine of Rs.5,00,000 on MPA Imran Shah and ordered him to treat 20 patients free of cost.