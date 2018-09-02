Sun September 02, 2018
September 2, 2018

PM directs revamp of Punjab LG system

LAHORE: The Prime Minister, Imran Khan has directed the Punjab cabinet to revamp the local government (LG) system in the province.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with the provincial cabinet members at the CM Secretariat on Saturday. He reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminate corruption from the country and stressed upon the Punjab cabinet to make it their top priority to identify corrupt practices and take strict action against them. 

The premier said the performance of the Punjab government should be a trend setter for the rest of the provinces. Imran also directed the Punjab government to bring in new police order and carryout the audit of Orange Line Train project and pay attention to education and health sectors. The prime minister expressed serious concern over land grabbing and encroachments in the province, particularly in Lahore. He directed that the mafias and big groups involved in encroachments and land grabbing, must be taken to task. He directed the chief minister to immediately launch an anti-encroachment drive and take action against land grabbers, and assured his fullest support to the provincial government.

The prime minister emphasised the need of austerity and simplicity, and said the cabinet members should set an example while remaining at the forefront to remove extravagance on taxpayers' money at all levels. “We must invest on human development while rationalising our expenditures simultaneously with austerity and simplicity because Pakistan has the lowest Human Development Index in the region,” the premier said. Imran highlighted the role of bureaucracy in steering the country out of various challenges that the country faced today. 

He said difficult circumstances required tough decisions. He said the reform agenda of the present government needed wholehearted commitment of the bureaucracy coupled with performance to translate the vision into reality. “Your performance will be the only consideration for the present government. We will provide you with opportunity and will not interfere in the functional domain as demonstrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that produced unprecedented outcomes,” he said. Referring to the era of 1960's, the prime minister said they expected the civil servants to manifest the same dedication, commitment and professionalism.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly welcomed the prime minister on behalf of the provincial cabinet and reaffirmed the commitment to implement the PTI’s reforms and development agenda of a 'Naya Pakistan'. The prime minister felicitated the provincial cabinet members on assuming their portfolios and said huge responsibility lies on their shoulders as Punjab is the biggest province of the country in terms of population. He urged the provincial cabinet to work tirelessly for implementation of the 100 days agenda of the government to bring a visible change in the socio-economic spheres of the people's lives.

Imran said he would be frequently visiting the province and would remain at the forefront to oversee the first 100 days agenda. The cabinet members also shared their ideas and proposals, concerning their departments, with the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister planted a sapling upon arrival at the Chief Minister Secretariat to initiate the billion trees plantation campaign instigated by the PTI government aiming to plant over 10 billion trees in the next five years all over the country.

