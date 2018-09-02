Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

National

BR
Bureau report
September 2, 2018

Afghans beat youth to death

PESHAWAR: A young man was tortured to death allegedly by Afghan nationals settled in the city in a clash over a petty issue in the Yousufabad area on Saturday.

The police arrested five accused who were planning to escape to Afghanistan after the incident.

The police said that the 25-year old Gul Rehman of Yousufabad in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station was sitting with Haji Ahmad and others when they started exchanging harsh words over some issue.

Haji Ahmad and four other Afghan nationals attacked Gul Rehman with batons and fists, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police, while acting promptly, conducted raids and arrested Haji Ahmad, Aziz, Rafiullah, Ahmad and Hashmat.

The police said the accused were planning to escape to Afghanistan but police foiled their bid. A case has been registered.

