Afghans beat youth to death

PESHAWAR: A young man was tortured to death allegedly by Afghan nationals settled in the city in a clash over a petty issue in the Yousufabad area on Saturday.

The police arrested five accused who were planning to escape to Afghanistan after the incident.

The police said that the 25-year old Gul Rehman of Yousufabad in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station was sitting with Haji Ahmad and others when they started exchanging harsh words over some issue.

Haji Ahmad and four other Afghan nationals attacked Gul Rehman with batons and fists, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police, while acting promptly, conducted raids and arrested Haji Ahmad, Aziz, Rafiullah, Ahmad and Hashmat.

The police said the accused were planning to escape to Afghanistan but police foiled their bid. A case has been registered.