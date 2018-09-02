Tough contest expected on PK-99

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A tough competition is expected among Fathullah Miankhel, Maulana Ubaidur Rehman and Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur on PK-99 by-polls.

About 15 candidates including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Sardar Aghaz Khan, son of late Ikramullah Gandapur, an independent contender Fathullah Miankhel, and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Maulana Ubaidur Rehman, Dawar Khan Kundi, Mujeebur Rehman, Sardar Faridoon Khan Gandapur and others have submitted their nomination papers with the returning officer.

It is worth mentioning here that the election on PK-99 was postponed when PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur was martyred in a suicide attack during the election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan.